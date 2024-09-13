U’khand: Congress resumes Kedarnath Pratishtha Raksha yatra from Sitapur

Dehradun, Sep 12 (PTI) The second phase of Congress' 'Kedarnath Pratishtha Raksha Yatra', which was stopped midway due to cloudburst on the Kedarnath trekking route, started on Thursday.

State Congress Vice President Mathuradutt Joshi said this padayatra started from Sitapur in Rudraprayag district, where it had to be stopped on August 2, under the leadership of State Congress Committee President Karan Mahara.

On this occasion, co-incharge of party affairs in the state Surendra Sharma was also present as the workers raised slogans of ‘Baba Kedar', he said.

Congress started this yatra from Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar on July 24 to protest against the plan of Kedarnath Dham Delhi Trust to build a replica of Kedarnath temple in Burari, Delhi.

However, it had to be stopped midway due to the disaster in Kedarnath on July 31. This yatra was to be concluded at Kedarnath Dham.

Meanwhile, on August 26, the Kedarnath Dham Delhi Trust announced the cancellation of the plan to build a replica of the temple in the national capital. However, the Congress said that it would complete its 'Kedarnath Pratishtha Raksha Yatra' even after the cancellation of the plan.

While addressing the workers amid heavy rains, Mahara said that no matter what happens, this yatra will not stop now.

He said that the people having faith in Sanatan Dharma have been hurt by the attitude of the BJP government of the state and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami towards the plan to build a replica of the Kedarnath temple in Delhi and disrespecting Kedar Baba will cost them very dearly.

He alleged that the BJP government is adopting such tactics to hide its failures.

Mahara alleged that development work has come to a standstill, the condition of the roads is pathetic but the government is not paying any attention to this.

Joshi said this yatra will conclude with a jalabhishek and puja in Kedarnath on Friday morning after which a meeting will be held with the priests in Kedarnath.