U'khand contractor fined Rs 1.16 cr for not completing road project on time

Gopeshwar, Jan 16 (PTI) A contractor was fined more than Rs 1.16 crore for not completing a road improvement project in time in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district.

RG Buildwell Engineers Limited was contracted to repair and lay asphalt on the Pokhari-Karnprayag motor road, an official press release quoting PWD Executive Engineer of Pokhari Rajkumar said.

According to the contract signed by the firm, the work on the road was supposed to begin on August 30, 2022, and complete on February 29, 2024, it said.

However, the project has made little progress till date, it said.

When repeated correspondence with the firm met with no response, a fine of Rs 1.16 crore was imposed on the contractor, the release read. Besides, a show cause notice has also been issued to the contractor by the Superintending Engineer, 7th Circle, PWD Gopeshwar. PTI COR ALM ALM VN VN