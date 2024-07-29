U'khand: Cop hit by kanwariya's bike in Haridwar, hospitalised

Haridwar, Jul 29 (PTI) A kanwariya riding a motorcycle hit a policeman early on Monday, leaving him injured, officials said.

The incident took place at the Bongla bypass of Bahadrabad at around 2 am, Superintendent of Police (City) Swatantra Kumar said. Jwalapur Circle Officer Shantanu Parashar suffered a head injury and a leg fracture in the collision, he said. He was admitted to the Max Hospital in Dehradun after being given first aid in a hospital in Haridwar.

Parashar was busy organizing the traffic of Kanwar Yatra on the most crowded Bongla bypass of Bahadrabad when the kanwaria coming from Delhi to Haridwar on a bike hit him, Kumar said.

A case has been registered against him, and a search is on to arrest the accused, the SP said.