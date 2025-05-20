U’khand DGP holds discussion with women personnel

Dehradun, May 20 (PTI) Uttarakhand Director General of Police Deepam Seth on Tuesday held a meeting with all women personnel in the force.

According to a press release issued here, this discussion was organised for the first time in the 25 years of formation of the state The women officers interacted on various topics and shared challenges, difficulties and problems they face during duty and also gave suggestions, it said.

During the discussion, it was decided that by providing special training to women officers, they should be given responsible positions as per their qualifications so that their confidence can be boosted, it said.

Apart from this, the need to increase the role of women personnel in Cyber ​​Cell, STF, SOG, Narcotics Cell and other important units and to create flexible work policies for them to balance their workplace commitments, family responsibilities and social expectations was also emphasised, it said.

It was also decided that regular health check-up, fitness, physical training, yoga, meditation and sports should be promoted to remain physically and mentally fit.

Encouraging the women personnel, Seth assured that the experiences, ideas and recommendations of women personnel would be properly integrated in the state police system so that their role could become more effective, empowered and leadership oriented.