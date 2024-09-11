U'khand DGP orders 100 per cent registration of crimes, says under-performance won't be tolerated

Dehradun, Sep 11 (PTI) With a sudden rise in crime rate in Uttarakhand, DGP Abhinav Kumar on Wednesday asked all the superintendents of police (SPs) in the state to ensure that there should be 100 per cent registration in cases of serious crimes like murder, rape, loot and robbery.

"Victims running around the police stations to have an FIR registered especially in case of heinous crimes like rape and murder will not be tolerated," the Director General of Police (DGP) told PTI video service.

Asserting action will be taken against the underperforming police stations across the state, the DGP said, "If the performance rate of a police station in terms of uncovering heinous crimes is less than 90 per cent and less than 75 per cent in terms of recovery of looted material, action will be taken against it." The performance target set for the police stations in the state is higher than the national average, he added.

The DGP said they have been given three months time and action will be taken against them if they are found wanting in terms of performance.

"I held discussions with all SPs and senior officials of the intelligence department and traffic police directorate for three hours today and pass the instructions to them," said Kumar.

The discussions followed a sudden spike in crimes in the state over the past 10-15 days especially against women after which Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami made a sudden inspection of the police headquarters here and made it clear to the officials that no negligence in matters of crime and law and order will be tolerated, he added.

The DGP said Chief Minister Dhami "expressed both his concern and anger".

There has been a spurt in crime especially those against women in the state including alleged rape and murder of a nurse in Udham Singh Nagar, alleged gang-rape of a teenager at ISBT, Dehradun, and alleged molestation of a minor girl in Salt (Almora).

Communal tension also arose in parts of the state over the past few days over alleged molestation of a girl by a barber in Uttarkashi and another at Paltan Bazar in Dehradun when she went to a footwear shop where an employee allegedly touched her improperly while showing her shoes.

A delegation of the Congress leaders had met Uttarakhand Governor Lieutenant General (Retd.) Gurmit Singh on Tuesday seeking his intervention accusing the state government of failure in keeping its promise of providing a corruption and fear free governance.