Uttarakhand: Dhaba on Kedarnath trail collapses, 7 pilgrims injured

Rudraprayag: Seven pilgrims from Madhya Pradesh and Haryana got injured after a ‘dhaba’ on the Kedarnath trail here collapsed, officials said on Tuesday.

Rudraprayag District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar said the incident took place at around 8.45 pm on Monday.

A dhaba located here suddenly collapsed and the devotees sitting inside were buried under the debris, he said.

The rescue team immediately reached the spot and the injured were brought to Gaurikund. After administering first aid, they were sent to a higher health centre for treatment, Rajwar said.

Gwalior resident Reena Yadav (36), her sons Nikant Yadav (14) and Kartik Yadav; Rekha Yadav (35), her sons Aaradhya Yadav (13) and Shreyansh Yadav (13) were among those injured, he said.

Ujjwal Bhatia (23), a resident of Haryana’s Faridabad, also got hurt in the incident, he said.