U'khand: Duo held in Chamoli with illegal resin worth Rs 10 lakh

Gopeshwar, Sept 16 (PTI) Two persons were arrested in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district while carrying illegal resin worth Rs 10 lakh in a truck to Punjab, police said on Saturday. Mukesh Joshi and Sanjay Singh, both in their twenties, were arrested on Friday during a checking on the national highway between Gairsain and Karnaprayag, Chamoli police said. A total of 405 tin canisters full of illegal resin were seized from the truck, they said, adding that the truck was also taken into possession.

The duo were taking the resin to Punjab to sell it. Extracted from pine trees, resin is a forest produce used to make coatings, adhesives, and varnishes, among other products.