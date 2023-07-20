Chamoli electrocution tragedy: Last rites of 16 victims performed

Gopeshwar/Dehradun: Sixteen people who were electrocuted at a sewage treatment plant in Chamoli district were cremated on Thursday.

The funeral of 12 people from Harmani, Rangtauli and Ropa villages took place on the ghats of the Alaknanda River. Hundreds gathered from nearby villages to pay their respects at the cremation grounds located near Kuhed and Bajpur villages.

The funeral pyre of Harmani village resident Ganesh Lal, his brother Deepu Kumar and his father Mahendra Lal was lit by his younger brother Manish.

Home guards Mukundi Ram and Gopal were cremated by their sons. The last rites of sub-inspector Pradeep Rawat and four others took place in their native villages.

Fifteen people were electrocuted and 11 others injured on Wednesday at the sewage treatment plant of the Namami Gange project, located on the banks of the Alaknanda.

They had come together at the plant while the police were at the spot to prepare a report on the electrocution of another local resident at the project site the night before.

On Thursday, markets remained closed in Chamoli and surrounding areas as the local people mourned the deaths.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met the families of the victims and inquired about the well-being of the injured.

Dhami laid wreaths on the bodies of the policeman and the home guards killed in the tragedy.

"It is a very heart-wrenching incident and we pray to God to give place to the departed souls at his feet," he said.

Dhami said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inquired about the incident and assured all possible help. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also spoken to him.

Earlier, the chief minister announced a magisterial inquiry and a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the dead and Rs 1 lakh each to the injured. He said strict action will be taken against those found guilty.

He was accompanied by his cabinet colleagues Satpal Maharaj and Dhan Singh Rawat, BJP state unit president Mahendra Bhatt, some MLAs and officials.

Dhami had left for Chamoli on Wednesday after getting information about the accident but had to return due to bad weather.

He then went to AIIMS-Rishikesh and inquired about the condition of the seriously injured brought there.