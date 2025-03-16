U'khand: Five arrested for assaulting ex-serviceman, wife in Rishikesh

Dehradun, Mar 16 (PTI) Five people, including two women, were arrested on Sunday for allegedly assaulting an ex-serviceman and his wife in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh, police said.

The accused were identified as Ravish Dixit (49), his wife Mamta Dixit (44), their son Tarun Dixit (22), their relative Amrit Balouri (30), and his wife Madhavi Dixit (25), from Bhalla Farm, police said.

According to the complaint filed by Mamta Rawat, wife of ex-serviceman Ashish Rawat, the accused allegedly entered their house on March 14, the day of Holi, and assaulted them before attacking them with sharp weapons.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered against the accused under sections Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 109 (1) (attempt to murder), 191 (2)/333 (rioting), police added. PTI DPT OZ OZ