U'khand floods: Drowned girl's body recovered in Doon, CM Dhami conducts aerial survey in Kumaon

Dehradun: The body of a teenage girl swept away in a seasonal stream was found on Tuesday, taking the death toll in the heavy rain spell in Uttarakhand during the past 24 hours to three, as Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted an aerial survey of flood-hit areas in the Kumaon region.

The 17-year-old girl had slipped into the stream while bathing outside her home near Lal Pul in the Patel Nagar area of Dehradun on Monday.

Her body was recovered early on Tuesday from near the spot, the State Emergency Operation Centre said.

Two men drowned in the floodwaters in Haldi village of Udham Singh Nagar district while trying to evacuate a family stranded in their inundated home on Monday.

Dhami undertook an aerial review of the areas reeling from floods in the Kumaon region, including the worst-hit Haldwani, Banbasa, Tanakpur, Sitarganj and Khatima.

A total of 1,821 people have so far been shifted from their flooded homes by the National Disaster Response Force in Sitarganj and Khatima in Udham Singh Nagar district and the Purnagiri area of Champawat district.

Two national highways and more than 200 rural motorable roads are still blocked by landslide debris, the State Emergency Operation Centre said.

The Rishikesh-Chamba-Dharasu National Highway 94 in Tehri district is blocked near Ananda Hotel along the Narendra Nagar bypass road while the Rishikesh-Badrinath national highway is blocked near Jogidhara.

Efforts to clear the roads are underway, it said.

Clearing the Badrinath highway at the earliest is necessary to ensure smooth conduct of Wednesday's assembly bypoll in the Badrinath seat.