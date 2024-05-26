U'khand forest dept imposes entry fee at 2 Nainital eco-tourism sites

Dehradun, May 26 (PTI) The Uttarakhand forest department has imposed a fee of Rs 50 per person for entry into two eco-tourism sites 'Tiffin Top' and 'China Peak' in Nainital district.

Nainital Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Chandrashekhar Joshi said the department has imposed the fee to fund its cleanliness efforts, including solid waste management. When contacted, Joshi also said, "People have complained about garbage, including waste plastic, in these areas. We have issued tickets for better management of these places' cleanliness." Former Uttarakhand chief secretary and Nainital-resident Indu Pandey, however, posted on a social media platform that the move to impose a fee will discourage nature lovers from visiting these sites.

When asked about this, Pandey said he will talk to state government officials on this issue.

Few people visit these places, especially the 'China Peak' as the trek to the summit is very difficult, Pandey claimed. PTI DPT ANB