U'khand: Former Congress leader Manish Khanduri joins BJP

Dehradun, Mar 9 (PTI) BJP veteran and former Uttarakhand chief minister Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri's son Manish Khanduri on Saturday joined his father's party, a day after quitting the Congress.

Manish Khanduri joined the BJP at its office here in the presence of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, state BJP president Mahendra Bhatt and party in-charge for Uttarakhand Dushyant Gautam.

He resigned from the primary membership of the Congress on Friday.

Manish Khanduri had taken the plunge into politics in 2019 by joining the Congress, which fielded him from the state's Garhwal (Pauri) Lok Sabha seat in the general elections.

He lost the seat held by his father to Tirath Singh Rawat by over three lakh votes.

Manish Khanduri's elder sister Ritu Khanduri is the speaker of Uttarakhand assembly. She is a BJP MLA from Kotdwar.

State Congress president Karan Mahara had said, "The party gave him full respect. It also gave him a ticket to contest the Lok Sabha polls in 2019. Many things happen. Some times there is family pressure too. His father is a senior BJP leader and sister the speaker of the Uttarakhand assembly." "But the exact cause of his resignation can be found out only when I talk to him," he had said. PTI ALM ALM ANB ANB