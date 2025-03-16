U’khand: German national duped of Rs 30 lakh by cyber frauds

Uttarkashi, Mar 16 (PTI) Cyber fraudsters allegedly duped a German national of Rs 30 lakh here by approaching him as suspect in a fake money-laundering case, police said on Sunday.

On March 4, Herman Heinrich, who was staying in an ashram located in Kunsi village of Dunda area, approached police alleging that he got a call from a person informing that his name had come forward in a money laundering case, Uttarkashi Kotwali in-charge Inspector Bhavana Kanthola said.

The German national alleged that the person introduced himself as a police officer and asked him to deposit money in a bank account given by the fraudster to avoid any kind of action in this regard, the officer said.

The accused told Heinrich that his money will be returned to him later, Kanthola said.

Following this, the foreigner deposited Rs 30 lakh in the bank account of the accused. When Heinrich tried to contact the accused, his mobile phone was switched off, the officer said.

A case has been registered at Dehradun Cyber ​​Police Station. PTI DPT SKY NB NB