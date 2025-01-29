U'khand govt asks district officials to provide information about expatriates living in West Asia

Dehradun, Mar 9 (PTI) The Uttarakhand government has asked district officials to immediately provide information about the state's expatriates living in West Asian countries who wish to return to India due to the ongoing conflict.

In a letter sent to all district magistrates in this regard, Secretary Rajendra Kumar stated that in view of the current situation in West Asian countries—the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Bahrain, Iran, Israel, Oman, Lebanon, Iraq, Kuwait, and Qatar—due to the conflict between Iran and Israel-United States, the Uttarakhand government has initiated the process of collecting details of the state's expatriate citizens who wish to return to India.

The letter urged all DMs and SPs to provide information about the state's expatriate citizens so that their safe return can be ensured by timely transmission to the central government. PTI DPT MNK MNK