Uttarakhand govt sanctions Rs 11 crore for repairing Ram Jhula bridge

Rishikesh: The Uttarakhand government has sanctioned Rs 11 crore for repairing the famous Ram Jhula suspension bridge in Rishikesh, an official said on Friday.

Built over River Ganga in 1986, the iconic bridge has been closed for two wheelers since August, 2023 and only a limited number of pedestrians were allowed on it since then.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has sanctioned Rs 11 crore for the repair and maintenance work of the bridge, Uttarakhand's forest minister Subodh Uniyal told PTI.

"Tenders for the maintenance work of the bridge will be floated in 10 days. The maintenance work will be completed in the next six months. After that this bridge will be completely safe for the public," he said.

The maintenance work will include the replacement of all the iron ropes on which the bridge rests, strengthening of pillars on either side of it and securing the abutments, PWD Executive Engineer, Narendra Nagar Vijay Moga said.

The nearly 450 feet long Ram Jhula suspension bridge connecting Shivananda Nagar with Swargashram is a prominent landmark and a popular tourist spot.