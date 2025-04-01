U'khand govt seeks time to file counter affidavit, HC defers hearing PILs challenging UCC provisions

Nainital, Apr 1 (PTI) Uttarakhand High Court on Tuesday deferred hearing a bunch of petitions challenging various provisions of the uniform civil code, which came into effect in the state in January.

The petitions were to be heard on Tuesday but the hearing was deferred after the government mentioned before the court that some more time was required to file a counter affidavit.

The court will now hear the petitions on April 22.

The matter was listed before the division bench of Chief Justice G Narendar and Justice Alok Mahra.

Eleven petitions are to be taken up on the next date of hearing.

The petitions challenge various provisions of the Uniform Civil Code of Uttarakhand, especially ones related to mandatory registration of live-in relationships and the alleged disregard towards the wedding customs of the Muslim, Parsi and other communities.