U'khand govt serious about introducing strict land law: CM Dhami

Gopeshwar, Nov 13 (PTI) Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday said his government is very serious about introducing a strict land law in Uttarakhand which imposes limits on how much land people can buy in the state.

Dhami said this after a meeting held in the state's summer capital Gairsain with the officials, who are part of the committee constituted by the state government to prepare a draft of the new and stricter land law.

It is a reiteration of the chief minister's earlier statement at a press conference in Dehradun about the state government's plans to introduce a strict land law, which imposes limits on how much land people can buy.

Strict action will be taken against people creating a land bank and those who do not use the land for the purpose stated at the time of buying it, Dhami had said.

The land law drafting exercise involves various senior current and retired bureaucrats, including present Chief Secretary Radha Raturi and former chief secretary Subhash Kumar, who have held several meetings with a cross section of people of the state during which the issue of a gradual demographic change taking place in the state, especially in its thinly populated hills had figured prominently.

Gairsain where the meeting was held on Wednesday has itself seen largescale purchase of land ever since it was declared as the summer capital of the state, locals said. "The new land law is being drafted keeping in mind the public sentiments. Many good suggestions have come up during the discussions. Suggestions will also be taken from the public regarding land law at SDM and Tehsildar level, out of which good suggestions will be included in it," Dhami said. PTI Cor ALM AS AS