U'khand govt should follow Police Act 2007 to appoint police chief, says interim DGP Kumar

Dehradun, Nov 17 (PTI) Uttarakhand's interim Director General of Police Abhinav Kumar urged the state government to follow the Police Act 2007 to appoint the police chief.

In his representation to the state Home Secretary, Kumar said at present, the Union Public Service Commission and the Home Ministry have a decisive role in the process of appointing the state's police chief.

The current process, in his opinion, is 'not appropriate from the constitutional and practical point of view', Kumar said.

Kumar, a 1996 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, pointed out that according to the provisions of the Police Act 2007, the state government would constitute a committee that would prepare a panel of eligible officers after screening. Among those officers, the state government would appoint the DGP.

He said that there is also a provision in the Act that the number of officers in this panel will not exceed three times the number of sanctioned posts of the Director General of Police level.

In this context, he said that new rules have been implemented for the appointment of DGP in Uttar Pradesh as per the directions of the Supreme Court. It ensured that the state government's decisive role in the appointment of the head of the police force remains in accordance with the constitutional system and the decision of the apex court.

He said, "Since the police system is a state subject under List II of Schedule Seven of the Indian Constitution, it is important that the Uttarakhand government also considers implementing such rules so that transparency and autonomy along with the decisive role of the state government can be ensured in the appointment of DGP." Kumar was appointed interim to the post of DGP on November 30, 2023. PTI DPT HIG