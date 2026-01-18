U'khand govt to launch 'e-detection' system from Monday to monitor vehicles entering state

Dehradun, Jan 18 (PTI) The Uttarakhand Transport Department is going to launch the 'e-detection' system from Monday, through which vehicles entering the state without the necessary valid certificates for driving will be automatically issued e-challans, officials said.

Accoriding to the officials, the 'e-detection' system has been installed at seven toll plazas in the state.

They said that this system will record the registration numbers of vehicles through FASTag and then verify the certificates such as registration, insurance, pollution, road tax and fitness of that vehicle through the Ministry of Transport's database portal 'Vahan'.

If any certificate, the officials said is found to be missing or incorrect or its validity has expired, the system will identify it and the vehicle will be automatically issued an 'e-challan'.

The vehicle owner will receive a message on their mobile phone, they said, adding that the fine can be paid online.

The officials said that this system has been installed at Lachhiwala toll plaza in Dehradun, Bahadrabad and Bhagwanpur toll plazas in Haridwar, and Jagatpur Patti, Banushi, Devaria and Nagla toll plazas in Udham Singh Nagar district. PTI DPT NB