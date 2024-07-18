U'khand govt to make strict legal provisions to stop use of Dham names

Dehradun, Jul 18 (PTI) The Uttarakhand Cabinet on Thursday decided to implement strict legal provisions to stop use of names similar to the four Dhams in the state, including Badrinath and Kedarnath.

It has come to notice that trusts or committees are being formed by individuals or institutions using names of the four Dhams in Uttarakhand -- Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri -- and other major temples in the state, Secretary Shailesh Bagauli said here at a press briefing after the cabinet meeting.

The meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Apart from creating confusion among the general public, such activities also hurt local traditions and religious beliefs and there is also a possibility of outrage at the local level, Bagauli said.

"In view of this, the state government has decided to implement strict legal provisions," he said The cabinet's decision comes amid the recent controversy over the proposed construction of a replica of the Kedarnath temple in Delhi.

The cabinet also decided to start a 'Centre for Hindu Studies' in Doon University from the upcoming academic session, Bagauli said.