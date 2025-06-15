U'khand govt's 'lax and careless air service rules' responsible for chopper crash near Kedarnath: Cong

Dehradun, Jun 15 (PTI) The Congress' Uttarakhand unit on Sunday called the helicopter crash near Kedarnath as "extremely sad and unfortunate" and held the BJP government's "lax and careless air service rules" responsible for it.

A helicopter carrying pilgrims from the Kedarnath shrine crashed early Sunday in the forests of Gaurikund amid poor visibility, killing all seven people on board.

This was the fifth helicopter accident on the Chardham Yatra route since the pilgrimage started on April 30.

Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee's senior vice-president (organization) Suryakant Dhasmana said that it has been just a month and a few days since the Chardham Yatra started in the state, but five helicopter accidents have already taken place.

"There is news of people losing their lives in today's accident, which is extremely sad and unfortunate. The lax and careless air service rules of the BJP government of Uttarakhand are completely responsible for this," he said in a statement issued here.

Dhasmana said that his party had asked the state government to strictly implement the Air Traffic Control (ATC) rules in Uttarakhand and had lodged strong objection to the fact that in the rush to earn money, the helicopter companies were flouting the rules and playing with the lives of passengers.

The Congress leader said he had information that two other helicopters also took off from the same place, but they returned as soon as this helicopter crashed.

Dhasmana alleged that the orders being given by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami regarding heli services are having no effect on the heli companies operating on the yatra route.

"Flying helicopters in bad weather two days after the chief minister's warning is proving that the heli companies are ready to risk lives to make money," he said.

The Congress leader urged the BJP government to strictly implement the ATC rules in the state and take strict action against companies that play with the safety of passengers.

He said that a cleanliness audit and other safety standards in helicopters should also be strictly implemented. PTI ALM AS AS