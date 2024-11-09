U'khand has set new standards by preserving its cultural heritage, says UP CM Adityanath

Lucknow, Nov 9 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday congratulated the people of Uttarakhand on completing 24 years since its formation and entering its silver jubilee year.

Uttarakhand has over the past 24 years achieved significant achievements in development and has set new standards by preserving its cultural heritage, he said.

The chief minister inaugurated the 10-day Uttarakhand Mahotsav at Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant Parvatiya Sanskritik Upvan on the banks of river Gomti in Lucknow on Saturday, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement.

Recalling the holy shrines of Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, Yamunotri and Jageshwar Dham, he said, "For centuries, these sacred sites have been a centre of faith for devotees. Today these places have also become major tourist attractions, drawing visitors from both within the country and abroad." He highlighted that the reconstruction and expansion of facilities at Kedarnath Dham have significantly boosted the number of tourists visiting the site.

Adityanath also mentioned that Jageshwar Dhaam gained global recognition, particularly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit.

Tourism, he said, has not only created employment opportunities but also strengthened the local economy.

Adityanath mentioned that the Uttarakhand Maha Parishad was founded by the first chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, late Govind Ballabh Pant, and has been dedicated to preserving the cultural heritage and traditions of the state.

"Through this council, the rich cultural practices of Garhwal and Kumaon are highlighted, supporting local artists and social workers. This initiative plays a crucial role in preserving Uttarakhand's cultural heritage," he said and added that despite the life of the people of Uttarakhand being very difficult, personalities like late Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna and Narayan Dutt Tiwari made a significant contribution in taking not only Uttar Pradesh but also Uttarakhand to new heights by their efforts.

"Bahuguna ji fought for development, while Tiwari ji promoted industrialization, boosting economic progress. Today, Uttarakhand's rapid development is a result of their vision and struggle," Adityanath said.

The chief minister emphasized that the Uttar Pradesh government will always stand by Uttarakhand, stressing a society that respects its heritage is the one that progresses.

With this mindset, the government will continue to support the Uttarakhand Maha Parishad to promote the state's culture, traditions, and folk tales.

Lucknow Mayor Sushma Kharkwal, former Uttar Pradesh minister Rita Bahuguna Joshi and Uttarakhand Maha Parishad convener Diwan Singh Adhikari were among those present on the occasion. PTI NAV AS AS