U'khand HC asks MDDA vice-chairman to clarify stand on illegal constructions, compounding

Nainital, Apr 5 (PTI) Uttarakhand High Court on Saturday directed the Mussoorie-Dehradun Development Authority vice-chairman to file an affidavit clarifying the state of affairs regarding building and compounding of illegal constructions in Rishikesh.

The Garhwal commissioner and the Mussoorie-Dehradun Development Authority (MDDA) vice-chairman appeared before a division bench of Chief Justice G Narendar and Justice Pankaj Purohit via videoconferencing.

Rishikesh resident Pankaj Agarwal and others had filed a petition before, alleging illegal constructions in Awas Vikas Rishikesh.

After complaints, such constructions are being sealed but the complaints are being withdrawn later and the constructions are being compounded, according to the petition.

It was also said in the petition that such illegal constructions beyond the approved maps were dangerous for the environment. Yet, even after the prohibition of constructions by the commissioner, they continued illegally.

The court asked the commissioner how his directions were not being followed and his officers disregarding his orders.

The court also directed the MDDA vice-chairman to file an affidavit on the compounding.

The court has stayed the constructions in the meantime. It will next hear the matter on April 16.