U'khand HC calls off silver jubilee celebrations in wake of natural calamities

Nainital, Sep 25 (PTI) The Uttarakhand High Court on Thursday called off its silver jubilee celebrations, which were to be held later in the year, in view of the recent havoc wreaked by natural disasters in the state.

The high court also told the state government to ensure that the amount of Rs 1.5 crore earmarked for the celebrations is donated to the chief minister's relief fund and that the money is spent for the rehabilitation of the families hit by the disasters.

The court also resolved that all the judges as well as the registrar will donate their one day's basic salary to the chief minister's relief fund. PTI COR RC