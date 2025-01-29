U'khand HC directs temple committee, govt to file response over misuse of funds allegation

Nainital, Feb 17 (PTI) Hearing a PIL concerning the alleged misuse of funds released between 2012 and 2017 for the repair of the Badrinath and Kedarnath temples, the Uttarakhand High Court directed the state government and the temple committee to file their response within three weeks.

A division bench of Chief Justice Manoj Kumar Gupta and Justice Subhash Upadhyay has scheduled the next hearing on the petition filed by Rishikesh resident Amit Sharma after three weeks.

The petition alleges misuse of funds released for the repair of the Badrinath and Kedarnath temples between 2012 and 2017.

It also alleges that funds were spent on temples that do not fall under the jurisdiction of the Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee.

The petition also claims that several illegal appointments were made without proper approval, and that preferred individuals were appointed to temple services in violation of prescribed rules.

The petitioner has requested the court to order an investigation into the matter.