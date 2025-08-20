U'khand HC expresses concern over reports of violence in panchayat polls, summons home secy, DGP

Nainital, Aug 19 (PTI) The Uttarakhand High Court on Tuesday expressed concern over law and order in the state, taking note of the alleged kidnapping of five Nainital Zila Panchayat members during the recent panchayat polls, and directed the home secretary and director general of police to appear before it on Friday.

Chief Justice G Narendra and Justice Subhash Upadhyay also expressed displeasure over the functioning of the police while hearing a PIL regarding alleged violence in the Nainital panchayat polls.

The court has fixed August 22 as the next date of hearing.

The division bench also expressed concern over a video of the court proceedings that has surfaced online and directed action against those responsible for it.

Zila Panchayat member Pushpa Negi has filed a petition in the high court regarding the alleged kidnapping of five Zila Panchayat members—Dikar Singh, Vipan Jantwal, Tarun Kumar Sharma, Pramod Singh and Deep Singh Bisht—during the Nainital Zila Panchayat elections on August 14.

In his petition, Negi accused the Nainital police administration of negligence and not taking timely action against the kidnappers. The court took suo motu cognisance of his petition.

The court said the incidents, which include the use of arms, have disturbed everyone. There was a need to deal with the use of weapons and kattas (country-made pistols) strictly, it said.

The bench then directed the home secretary and the DGP to appear in court on Friday, August 22.