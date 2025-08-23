U’khand HC heard petition on make cap part of official dress in courts due to cold, custom

Nainital, Aug 22 (PTI) The Uttarakhand High Court on Friday heard a petition to include cap in the official 'dress code' of lawyers in the court.

Advocate Vinod Nautiyal has filed this PIL.

In his petition, Nautiyal referred to an incident of 2001 when senior minister Narayan Ramdas had to appear before the Chief Justice in the Uttarakhand High Court in a case and the police present at the gate asked him to remove his white Gandhi cap because the court room is entered without a cap.

He said that there was a controversy at that time regarding this.

The petition also states that forcing someone to remove the cap is a violation of his fundamental rights.

Nautiyal has sought permission to wear a black or any color cap inside the court room and has requested the 'Bar Council of India' to amend its rules and direct the cap to be made a part of the official dress of advocates.

He said that in Uttarakhand, especially in the hilly areas, it is very cold and there is also a custom of wearing special caps on the occasion of mourning or celebration.

Nautiyal also said that members of the Sikh community are allowed to wear turbans in the court. PTI DPT NB NB