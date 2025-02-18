U’khand HC orders demolition of dilapidated buildings near Kalagarh Dam

Nainital, Feb 18 (PTI) Uttarakhand High Court has directed Pauri Garhwal’s district magistrate and the director of Jim Corbett Tiger Reserve to demolish the dilapidated buildings near the Kalagarh Dam.
The Kalagarh Welfare and Upliftment Committee had filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) to protect the interests of people living in various buildings in the Kalagarh Dam area, which falls in the core area of Corbett Tiger Reserve.
Pauri District Magistrate Ashish Chauhan on Monday informed the court that certain norms have been adopted for rehabilitation of occupants living in various buildings in the dam area under which people having alternate accommodation will not be entitled for rehabilitation, while Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand governments have decided to rehabilitate 213 occupants in a spirit of philanthropy.
Earlier, the Uttarakhand High Court had sought a survey report on the said area, following which officials from the Revenue Department, Forest Department and Irrigation Department along with police conducted a joint inspection on February 12.
The team also included the additional district magistrate of Pauri Garhwal and the sub-divisional magistrate of Kotdwar.
During the survey, 72 dilapidated buildings were identified. Apart from these, 25 other buildings belong to the Forest Department.
These buildings are also in dilapidated condition and it is necessary to demolish them from a safety point of view, according to the survey.
Uttarakhand High Court Chief Justice G Narender and Judge Alok Mehra directed the district magistrate to issue notice to the public informing them about the demolition of the buildings and to start the process 15 days thereafter.
The court also directed that the demolition should not cause any damage to the areas where people are living permanently.
It said that the demolition should be completed as quickly and efficiently as possible and the Pauri Garhwal District Magistrate and the Director of Jim Corbett Tiger Reserve will present their respective reports before the court. PTI DPT NB NB