U'khand HC orders police to protect widow against brother in property dispute in Roorkeee

Nainital, Nov 12 (PTI) The Uttarakhand High Court has directed the police to ensure the safety of a woman who has alleged a threat to her life and property from her brother. The court also directed both parties to appear at the Roorkee Conciliation Centre on November 15 for a mutual settlement.

A division bench of Chief Justice G Narendra and Justice Subhash Upadhyay gave the direction of protection to the Roorkee Ganganahar Police Station in-charge, while hearing a petition filed by Yamin, a resident of Ganganahar, Roorkee.

In her petition, Yamin stated that her husband died three years ago and she has been living at her parents' home since then.

She alleged that her brother is trying to usurp her property, frequently argues with her, and attacked her recently, injuring her in seven places.

The petitioner also claimed that despite his complaint, the local police did not register his report, forcing her to move the high court.