U'khand HC orders security cover for municipality whistleblower

Nainital, Sep 3 (PTI) The Uttarakhand High Court has directed a Haridwar Police Station in-charge to provide security to the family of a person who exposed "irregularities" committed by a former chairman of Mangalore Municipality in 2018.

Mangalore resident Mohammad Safi, the petitioner, alleged that he was constantly receiving death threats and was worried for the safety of his family.

The case was heard before a division bench of Chief Justice G Narendra and Justice Subhash Upadhyay.

The petition said that in 2018, the then chairman of Mangalore Municipality misused government funds and committed many irregularities.

Safi blew the whistle on the official, who was after a probe disqualified from contesting election again.

Safi has claimed that since then, he and his family have been receiving threats.

He had earlier been provided security at a high court order in 2018.

The petitioner also argued that he had exposed widespread corruption in the municipality, due to which there is a constant threat to his and his family's lives.