U'khand HC rejects woman's plea for divorce from godman-follower husband

Nainital, Oct 30 (PTI) The Uttarakhand High Court rejected a plea of a woman seeking divorce from her husband on the contention that his family followed spiritual leader Rampal and, as such, was not Hindu.

A division bench of Justice Ravindra Maithani and Justice Alok Mahara sent the couple into counselling to explore the possibility of an amicable settlement.

The wife, whose earlier plea was rejected by a family court, claimed that she was also asked to stop practising Hinduism. The temple in her in-laws' house, and the gods were packed and kept outside, the woman claimed.

She said Hinduism was a way of life for her, and as such, she couldn't stay with her husband.

She said she wanted to divorce her husband because he refused to do the 'namkaran sanskar' of their son, saying his "spiritual" did not follow the ritual.