U’khand HC seeks assurance from youth's father over inter-religious couple's financial security

Nainital, Aug 22 (PTI) Raising concern over a young inter-religious couple’s source of income, the Uttarakhand High Court has sought assurance from the young man’s father over their financial security.

The young couple hailing from Udham Singh Nagar district had approached the High Court for their safety.

In their petition, the Muslim girl and the Hindu boy had said that they both want to get married but the girl's family is against this relationship.

The High Court had earlier granted protection to the couple but when the matter came up for final hearing on Thursday, Chief Justice G Narendra and Justice Subhash Upadhyay sought information from the youth about his educational qualifications and his source of income.

The youth, a resident of Sitarganj, told the court that he works as a DJ in marriage ceremonies and is also a driver. He also said that his father also has some land in Sitarganj.

The young man said that he has completed his education till high school while the girl has studied till 12th class.

Considering the young age of the couple, the court expressed concern about how they will earn their livelihood.

The couple's advocate Kaushal Shah Jagati said, "Keeping this concern in mind, the court directed the young man's father to appear in court on Monday and give an assurance that he will provide them financial support." PTI DPT NB NB