U'khand HC seeks state govt's reply on giving multiple charges to one IAS officer

Nainital, Dec 19 (PTI) The Uttarakhand High Court on Thursday issued a notice to IAS officer Brijesh Kumar Sant, who holds the charge of multiple departments, and sought a reply from the state government regarding this within four weeks.

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Manoj Kumar Tiwari and Justice Pankaj Purohit of the high court issued the notice while hearing a petition that said Sant has been given the charge of six departments. The IAS officer in question has been discharging duties for two departments of mining besides being appointed as the transport secretary, transport commissioner and STA chairman and financial advisor of the roadways department, said the petition filed by the Taxi-Maxi Maha Sangh.

The Sangh said that due to one IAS officer holding charge of multiple departments, he is not being able to pay enough attention to their problems which remain unresolved.

The court has asked the government to file a reply within four weeks.

The IAS officer was also served with a notice as he has been made a party in the case. PTI Cor ALM AS AS