U'khand: Helicopter services to Kedarnath resume

Rudraprayag, Aug 8 (PTI) The helicopter services to Kedarnath resumed on Thursday while repairing the rain-ravaged trek route to the Himalayan temple went on in full swing, officials said.

The helicopter services to Kedarnath were started on Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's instructions as soon as the weather cleared in the morning, the officials here said.

Apart from the pilgrims arriving at the temple in helicopters for a darshan, 33 pilgrims staying in the dham were transported to Shersi and Chardham helipads through MI 17 and other helicopters, they said.

Shri Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee Chief Executive Officer Yogendra Singh said the rescue and relief operations have been completed in Kedarnath Dham on the district magistrate's direction.

Adequate ration and other essential items have also been delivered by helicopter services in the rain-hit areas.

The chief minister had recently said the helicopter services to Kedarnath will be resumed on Wednesday and the pilgrims will get a discount of 25 per cent on the tickets till the pilgrimage by the trek route gets back to normal with repair of the damaged stretches.

The trek route to the Himalayan temple is damaged at 29 places, including Ghodapadav and Junglechatti where the work is in progress, Singh said.