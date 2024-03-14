U’khand journalist gets bail days after being arrested for 'casteist remark'

Kotdwar, Mar 14 (PTI) Pauri-based journalist Ashutosh Negi has been granted bail over a week after his arrest on charges of using casteist remarks and issuing death threat to a man belonging to the Scheduled Caste community.

Negi's bail plea was heard in the District Court Kotdwar on Wednesday after which he was released on bail.

In cases with punishment of less than 7 years, the police should have first sent a notice under Section 141 of CrPC to the accused before arresting him which was not done. So, the court granted him bail taking cognizance of this, Negi’s lawyer Rajeev Gaur said.

The journalist's arrest on March 5 had prompted the Congress to link the action with his efforts to bring justice to slain receptionist Ankita Bhandari.

Negi had been vocal on the issue.