U'khand: Kanwariyas assault e-rickshaw driver in Haridwar; FIR lodged

Dehradun, Jul 24 (PTI) Over a dozen Kanwariyas were booked for allegedly assaulting the driver of an e-rickshaw and damaging the vehicle with bamboo sticks in Haridwar district in the presence of policemen, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon near a mill in the Libberhedi area along the Delhi highway in Manglaur, they said.

The group of Kanwariyas attacked the e-rickshaw driver named Sanjay Kumar and his vehicle as he had allegedly hit one of them, who left unharmed.

In a PTI video, a group of about a dozen Kanwariyas can be seen attacking the e-rickshaw with bamboo sticks while the policemen try to pacify them.

A case under different sections of Bharatiya Nyay Samhita has been registered at Manglaur police station against unidentified Shiv devotees.