U'khand: Khanpur MLA detained on way to Laksar to address rally

Dehradun, Jan 31 (PTI) Khanpur MLA Umesh Kumar was detained on Friday while he was en route to Laksar in Haridwar district to address a rally convened to protest the recent firing at his camp office by former MLA Pranav Singh Champion, police said.

The independent legislator was detained from Lacchiwala toll plaza and brought to the Doiwala Police Station as a precautionary measure to prevent tension between supporters of the two leaders from escalating, said an official at the Doiwala Police Station.

The rally had been convened by him to mobilise public opinion against the firing at his camp office in Khanpur by the former BJP MLA, who was sent to 14 days judicial custody by a court in Roorkee on January 27 following the incident.

"It will disappoint people gathered in Laksar for the Mahapanchayat as their leader could not reach the venue but a leader's first and foremost responsibility is to rise above personal considerations to help maintain peace between all communities," Kumar, an independent MLA from Khanpur, told reporters after being detained by the police.

The political rivalry between Champion and Kumar took a violent turn last Sunday when the former BJP MLA arrived at the Khanpur MLA's camp office in the latter's absence and fired several rounds at it. He also abused Kumar's supporters there and threatened them.

When Kumar came to know about the incident, he also tried to retaliate. He was seen in a viral video running with a pistol in hand in an aggressive mood. However, his supporters calmed him down.

Both of them were taken into custody the same day, but Kumar was let off on bail while Champion was sent to 14 days judicial custody.

This angered the Gujjar community to which Champion belongs. Terming it as "biased action" against the former MLA, the Gujjar community members gathered in large numbers at his residence in Landhaura on January 29 to demand his release within two days. They even threatened to intensify their agitation from February 5 if he was not released.

Rivalry has been brewing between Champion and Kumar ever since the latter defeated the former BJP MLA's wife Kuwarani Devyani Singh in Khanpur in the 2022 assembly polls.