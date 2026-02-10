U'khand: Leading fireman arrested in Kotdwar for accepting bribe of Rs 20,000

Kotdwar, Feb 9 (PTI) The Uttarakhand Vigilance Department on Monday arrested Additional Sub-Inspector Randhir Singh, posted as the leading fireman here, after he was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000, officials said.

Singh, who was posted in the fire department, was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe near the fire station premises on BEL road, they said.

According to officials, Singh was taking the bribe from the complainant for the renewal of the fire safety no-objection certificate for his Malini Valley College of Education building in Kotdwar.

Singh has been arrested and taken to Dehradun. PTI DPT PRK PRK