U'khand: Man held for posing as ICC president's personal secretary

Haridwar, Mar 11 (PTI) Police have arrested a man for allegedly posing as the personal secretary of the ICC president Jay Shah and staying at a hotel here, officials said on Tuesday.

Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police Parmendra Singh Dobal said here that Amarinder Singh (35) had been staying at Udman Orchid located near ART Chowk in the Kharkhari area since March 5.

He introduced himself as International Cricket Council president Shah's personal secretary. Singh called many people to the hotel and held alleged meetings with them and also took facilities from the hotel for this.

Meanwhile, the hotel staff became suspicious of him, after which receptionist Vishal Pokhriyal lodged a complaint with the police.

Dobal said that the police went to the hotel and questioned Singh during which his fake identity was revealed. The police also recovered a fake identity card of the Board of Control for Cricket in India and other documents.

The police arrested Singh on Monday on charges of posing as Shah's fake personal secretary and trying to dupe people. A case has been registered against the accused at Haridwar Nagar Kotwali under sections 319(2) (cheating by personation), 336(2) (forgery), 338 (forgery of valuable documents), 340(2) (forgery of electronic record) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Further investigation into the matter is underway, Dobal added. PTI DPT HIG