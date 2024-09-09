U’khand: Man kills sister over love affair

Haridwar, Sept 9 (PTI) A man allegedly slit his sister's throat over a love affair and later confessed to the crime to his family, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred late on Sunday night in Malanpura area of Manglaur when he heard his sister talking to his "lover" on the phone late at night, Kotwali SHO Shanti Kumar said.

The man told his mother and brother of the crime he had committed, he said, adding that the accused has been arrested.

The victim's mother had gone to her relatives in Deoband leaving her daughter and two sons at home, he said.

The body has been sent for a post mortem, he said.