U'khand: Man who threatened to 'blow up Nainital' in 2022 arrested from Andhra

Haldwani (U'khand), Aug 30 (PTI) A man who allegedly threatened to "blow up Nainital" last October has been arrested from Andhra Pradesh, police said on Wednesday.

The accused was arrested from Andhra Pradesh by the Special Task Force of Uttarakhand Police and brought to Haldwani on Wednesday, Senior Superintendent of Police (Nainital) Pankaj Bhatt said.

The accused Nitin Sharma has changed his religion now and calls himself Khalid, he said.

He was brought to BD Pandey Hospital here for a medical examination.

On October 4, 2022, Sharma sent a threat to the official Instagram page of Nainital Police, Bhatt said.

"We will blast bombs in different parts of Nainital within 24 hours, all the bombs will blast and Hijbul Mujahideen takes the responsibility," Sharma had written.

A case was registered against him at Tallital police station under the IT Act and a search undertaken.

Sharma originally hails from Delhi. He has converted to Islam and calls himself Khalid, Bhatta added. PTI COR ALM SZM