U'khand: Missing forest ranger's body recovered from Bhimtal lake

Dehradun, Dec 14 (PTI) The body of a 50-year-old forest ranger, who went missing for nearly a fortnight, was recovered from the Bhimtal lake near Nainital, police said on Thursday. The forest ranger named Harish Chandra Pandey, who was posted in Bhakra range in Terai Central Forest Division, went missing from Haldwani, they said. The police said that it was initially difficult to identify the forest ranger as the body was in water for nearly 15 days and bloated.

Station House Officer (SHO) Virender Singh Bisht said that Pandey was, however, identified with the help of the Aadhar card found in his pocket.

Prima facie, he seems to have died due to drowning but the exact cause of his death would be known after the post-mortem report comes, he added.

The SHO further said the case is being investigated from all angles. The forest ranger's family members and colleagues are also being interrogated, he added. PTI ALM AS AS