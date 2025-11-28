U'khand: Nainital admin announces new measures for weddings in Haldwani to avoid traffic jams

Haldwani, Nov 27 (PTI) In view of increased traffic congestion during the wedding season, authorities in Uttarakhand's Nainital district have announced several measures in Haldwani to avoid disruptions, an official said.

As part of these measures, the wedding procession will be limited to a maximum of 200 meters from the venue to avoid traffic jams and ensure everything is conducted in a disciplined and orderly manner, the official said.

The use of large lighting fixtures and loud music equipment has been completely banned, he said, adding that violations of these instructions will result in their confiscation.

In light of the significant inconvenience caused to the public, students, and the elderly by wedding processions on various roads in Haldwani in recent days, Nainital Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Manjunath TC issued these strict instructions on Thursday.

The SSP stated that police will be monitoring all wedding venues closely and will ensure compliance with the rules by holding meetings with wedding halls, DJs, and large lighting fixtures.

Manjunath stated that hand-held lighting fixtures will be permitted in the procession.

Local police station and outpost in-charges will be solely responsible for ensuring compliance with these guidelines, the SSP said.

He urged the public to conduct wedding ceremonies in accordance with traffic regulations and to cooperate in maintaining smooth traffic flow. PTI DPT NB NB