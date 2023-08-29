U'khand: Narrow escape for students as as school bus catches fire in Gopeshwar

Gopeshwar, Aug 29 (PTI) Children had a narrow escape on Tuesday afternoon when a school bus caught fire in Haldapani here.

Advertisment

The bus, operated by Christ Academy here, caught fire when it was returning from the school with 30 students onboard.

Karnaprayag DSP Amit Saini, who was passing through the area, spotted smoke rising from the bus and alerted a police team.

Police personnel rushed to the rescue of the school children and evacuated them safely, Chamoli SP Pramendra Dobhal said.

Advertisment

The bus was then parked at a safe corner and the fire was extinguished, Dobhal said.

The bus driver and owner were taken to the police station and the school management was also summoned there, the SP said. The SP asked police teams to inspect the safety measures installed inside school buses so that the security of children is not compromised, officials said.

Any violation in this regard by the school administration or the bus owners will not be tolerated, the SP added. PTI COR ALM RPA