U'khand: One killed, five injured in landslide on Kedarnath National Highway

Rudraprayag, May 30 (PTI) One person was killed and five others were injured in a landslide on the Kedarnath National Highway in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district on Friday.

This took place after a vehicle carrying devotees from Chhattisgarh was struck by the landslide near Kund, close to Guptkashi.

The administration and Station Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams reached the spot on receiving information about the incident and began the rescue and relief operations, officials said.

The injured were taken out of the vehicle and admitted to the nearby Augustmuni Hospital, they said.

Two persons were seriously injured, while three others sustained minor injuries.

The deceased was identified as driver Rajesh Singh Rawat (38), a resident of Lambgaon in Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal district.

He was carrying the pilgrims from Chhattisgarh to visit Kedarnath.

The injured, aged between 19 to 25 years, are residents of Chhattisgarh's Durg district.