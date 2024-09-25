U'khand: One pilgrim killed, 13 injured as car falls into deep gorge in Rudraprayag

Dehradun, Sep 25 (PTI) One pilgrim died and 13 others were injured on Wednesday when their car fell into a gorge close to the Mandakini river in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district, officials said.

The car which was on its way from Sonprayag to Gaurikund in Kedarnath fell about 70 metres down the road, a statement from the state emergency operations centre here said. Police, SDRF and NDRF personnel rescued all the injured and rushed them to different hospitals.

One pilgrim died while 13 others were injured. Five among the injured suffered serious injuries and were airlifted to AIIMS in Rishikesh. While four others were admitted to district hospital in Rudraprayag, the statement read.

Meanwhile, the other four others who had sustained minor injuries in the incident were discharged after first aid from Sonprayag hospital, the SEOC said.

The pilgrims were from West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh, they said. PTI ALM HIG