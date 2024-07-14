U'khand: Over 24 people injured after bus falls of bridge near Har ki Pauri

Haridwar, Jul 14 (PTI) More than two dozen passengers were injured, four critically, after a bus fell off a bridge near the Har ki Pauri in Uttarakhand's Haridwar city on Sunday, police said.

The injured passengers of the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) bus have been admitted to the Haridwar district hospital, Rodi Belwala police post in-charge Yashveer Singh said.

The condition of four people is critical, he said.

The bus of the UPSRTC's Moradabad depot fell off the bridge over the Deendayal parking area, Singh said and added that some cars at the parking lot were also damaged.

He said as soon as information about the accident was received, police reached the spot and started rescue operations.

The reason behind the accident is being ascertained, he said. PTI DPT ANB ANB