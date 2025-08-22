U’khand: Pauri DM, SSP meet family of man who shot himself after being defrauded of lakhs

Pauri (Uttarakhand), Aug 22 (PTI) Pauri district magistrate and senior superintended of police on Friday met the family of Jitendra Singh Negi, who allegedly committed suicide after being cheated of Rs 35 lakh, officials said.

The officials apprised the Negi family of the action that has been taken in the case so far and assured them full support by the administration.

Pauri District Magistrate Swati Bhadoria and Senior Superintendent of Police Lokeshwar Singh met the family on the instructions of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami The CM spoke to the youth's father Satish Chandra from the District Magistrate's phone and expressed his deep condolences.

Dhami assured him that the whole of Uttarakhand stands with him in this situation.

The Chief Minister said that strict action will be ensured against the culprits and the victim's family will get justice.

At 4 am on Thursday, 32-year-old Negi allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself in his car near his house. Before committing suicide, Negi had posted a video on social media accusing BJP Yuva Morcha leader Himansh Chamoli of duping him of Rs 35 lakh and blaming him for his death.

Taking action on this, the police arrested Himansh Chamoli from Bhaniyawala in Dehradun. PTI DPT NB NB