U'khand: Pilgrim from Maharashtra jumps into Yamuna river, dies

Uttarkashi, Jul 28 (PTI) An 62-year-old pilgrim from Maharashtra died on Monday after he jumped into Yamuna river in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district, officials said.

Bhagwan Shankar, who was on way to the Yamunotri temple, dived into the Yamuna river near Phoolchatti, the district disaster management office here said.

On receiving the information, police and SDRF personnel rushed to the spot and pulled the man out of the river, it said.

Shankar was taken to Jankichatti health center where doctors declared him dead.

It was not immediatly know as to why the man jumped into the river.