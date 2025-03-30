U’khand: Portals of Gangotri, Yamunotri dhams to open on April 30

Uttarkashi: The doors of the Gangotri and Yamunotri dhams located in the high Himalayan region of Uttarakhand will open on April 30.

The portals of Gangotri Dham will open at 10.30 am on April 30 on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. The same day, the doors of Yamunotri Dham will also be opened, with which this year’s Chardham Yatra will commence.

Gangotri Temple Committee Secretary Suresh Semwal said that the auspicious time for opening the doors of Gangotri Dham was decided on Sunday, the first day of Hindu New Year and Navratri of Chaitra Shukla Pratipada.

He said that the festive palanquin of Goddess Ganga will depart for Gangotri Dham from its winter residence Mukhaba village on April 29 at around 12 noon and will stay overnight at the Bhairav ​​​​temple located in Bhairon Valley.

From there, at 9 am the next day, the palanquin will reach Gangotri Dham where after proper worship and havan, the portals will be opened for the devotees at 10.30 am, he said.

The doors of Yamunotri Dham will also be opened for the devotees the same day. However, the auspicious time will be decided on April 6 on the occasion of Yamuna Jayanti.

The portals of Kedarnath and Badrinath dhams will be opened on May 2 and May 4, respectively.